Man found dead tied to cement pole in Kendrapada’s Haldia village

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Kendrapada: In Haldia village, a man’s body, identified as Tubaka aka Happy, was found. Police believe he was murdered before being tied to the pole.

Local residents expressed concern following a man found tied to a cement pole in the Haldia village of Marshaghai police station under Kendrapara district.

The deceased has been identified as Tubaka, also known as Happy by his neighbours in the village.

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Initial evidence points to the possibility of the killing taking place then tying his dead body to cement pole was also received.

The mystery about the killing and the identity of who is responsible remain unraveled till now.

Efforts are being initiated from police to find out the cause of death and killer as well.