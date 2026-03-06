Man found dead in Hirakhand Express at Koraput Station

Advertisement

Koraput: A man was found dead inside the S-3 coach of the Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Dash, he was working at a company in the Tikiri area of Rayagada district.

As per reports, Das had boarded the Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar to return to his workplace Tikiri.

After the train reached Koraput railway station, Railway police along with doctors reached the spot and seized the body.

The Government Railway Police have launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact reason of his death.

