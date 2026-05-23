Man Found Dead at Jagatsinghpur Rehab Centre; Family Alleges Murder

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Jagatsinghpur: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a drug rehabilitation centre in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday, prompting allegations of murder by his family.

The incident took place at a rehab centre under the jurisdiction of Jagatsinghpur Sadar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Anurodh Lenka, a resident of Kolar Nagpur village.

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According to police, Lenka was found dead inside the facility on Saturday. His family, after being informed, reached the centre and claimed he had been killed due to physical torture and administration of intoxicating injections. They have alleged foul play in his death.

Based on the family’s complaint, Jagatsinghpur Sadar Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police have detained Sabuj Sahu, the owner of the drug rehabilitation centre, for questioning.