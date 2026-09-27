Man forces two-month pregnant wife for abortion, tries to kill by making her drink phenyl!

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Bhubaneswar: A shocking incident has come to light from the jurisdiction of the Khandagiri Police Station in Bhubaneswar in which a man has been arrested on charges of attempting a forced abortion on his two-month-pregnant wife and trying to kill her by making her drink phenyl.

Khandagiri police arrested the man, Soumya Ranjan Ranasingh (alias Lipuna), following allegations of subjecting his wife to prolonged physical and mental torture, forcing an abortion of her two-month-old fetus, and attempting to murder her by forcing her to consume phenyl.

On September 3, the accused allegedly forcibly made his wife drink phenyl and soapy water in an attempt to kill her. It is further alleged that on September 21, while his wife was two months pregnant, he took her to a clinic in Ashok Nagar and forced her to undergo an abortion against her will.

During the investigation, the police seized the clinic’s bill and medical documents.

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Additionally, there are allegations that Soumya misappropriated Rs 15,000 by pledging the complainant’s daughter’s gold and silver jewelry as well as a mobile phone.

Police said that Soumya is a habitual offender with nine serious cases registered against him, including charges of domestic violence, assault, violations of the IT Act, and attempted murder.

Following his arrest today, the Khandagiri police forwarded him to court.