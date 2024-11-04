Man electrocuted in Dhenkanal after getting stuck in trap set for wild boars

Dhenkanal: A man died after getting electrocuted in a trap set up to catch wild boar at Baunsapala village in Dhenkanal district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Pradhan of Kankili Munda sahi. He was returning to his village from his in-laws’ house at Gundichanali village when the incident occurred.

According to the information, electric traps were set up in Baunsapala village to catch wild boar when Pradhan accidentally got stuck on it, electrocuting himself and dying in the process.