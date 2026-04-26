Man drowns in Mahanadi river in Paradip, body recovered after four hours

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Paradip: The body of a man, who had drowned and gone missing while fishing in the Mahanadi river, has been recovered near Chaumuhani in Paradip on Sunday.

The missing person has been identified as Mahendra Sethi of Paradipgarh area. According to sources, Mahendra had gone for fishing when he fell into the river and vanished after drowning.

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The locals spotted him and informed the police. The police along with the Kujang Fire Department reached the spot and initiated an search operation to find Mahendra.

After a four hour long search operation, the Kujang Fire Department managed to find Mahendra near the site of the drowning. The death of Mahendra has cast a pearl of gloom over the area.

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