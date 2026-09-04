Man dies, wife critical as mud wall collapses on them in Kendrapada

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Kendrapada: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man died while his wife sustained critical injuries after the mud wall of their thatched house collapsed on them Kendrapara district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Hrusikesh Jena and the injured as Renuka Jena of Tulasipur village under the Marsaghai police station of the district.

As claimed by the mother of Hrusikesh, the couple who are living in a mud thatched house, covered with plastics, went to sleep around 11 PM after having their food last night while she was sleeping in another house.

Sometime later, Renuka created an alarm and cried for help. Soon, the neighbours rushed to the spot and found the couple under the debris.

Immediately, both Hrusikesh and Renuka were rescued and wheeled into Marsaghai Hospital for treatment. But unfortunately, Hrusikesh was declared dead by the doctors while Renuka was referred to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as her condition worsened further. Her condition continues to be critical.

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While Marsaghai police has initiated an investigation into the matter, process for the post-mortem of Hrusikesh’s body also has started. The body will be handed over to the family members after autopsy.

Meanwhile, mother of Hrusikesh claimed that they are forced to live in the mud thatched house as they are yet to get a house under the government schemes even after running from pillars to posts several times.

The incident sent a shock wave across the locality with villagers demanding adequate compensation for the death of Hrusikesh, free and better treatment of Renuka and a concrete house under any government scheme.