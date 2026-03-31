Man dies while trying to stop a cow-laden truck in Balasore
A man lost his life and another has sustained critical injuries while trying to stop a cow-laden vehicle in Balasore district.
Sora: A man lost his life and another has sustained critical injuries while trying to stop a cow-laden vehicle from leaving in Odisha’s Balasore district
According to sources, the man was killed after an escort vehicle hit him near Bahanga area of Balasore district. Another person has also received serious injuries and is in critical condition. Police are investigating the incident.