Man dies of snake bite in Odisha’s Puri district, watch

Gop: In a tragic incident a man was killed on Tuesday after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Gop area of Puri district in Odisha. The incident took place in the Kunjamatha village under Konark police station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as 50 year old Pratap Sethy.

As per reports, yesterday night a poisonous snake bit Sethy on his hand when he was asleep at home. After knowing about this his wife alerted others in the family about the snake bite.

The family members rushed him to the hospital in Gop. However, as his health condition further deteriorated, he was then shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

The snake that bit Sethy has been kept in a plastic jar.

Pratap was a poor man and he was the only income earner of the family. Hence, following his death his family has become helpless. They have sought help from the government while the villagers have also urged generous people to help out the family in this time of distress.

