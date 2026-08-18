Man dies of heart attack after seeing an elephant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

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Hindola: In a bizzare incident, a man died of a heart attack after seeing an elephant in Kumurushinga village under the Hindola forest range in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Purnachandra Dehuri of Kumrushinga village, Khajuriakata section.

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According to sources, Purnachandra came out of his house after hearing a ruckus about an elephant wreaking havoc in the village. However, he suddenly collapsed after seeing the elephant in front of his house.

His family members rushed him to the Hindol Medical College for treatment where the doctor declared him dead.