Man dies in road mishap, gold, cash and mobile phone looted from his house at night in Odisha’s Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, a man died in a road accident in the evening on Monday while miscreants looted gold, cash and mobile phones from his house at night. The incident took place in Angul district of Odisha.

The deceases has been identified as Bijaya Sahu. Loot taken place from his house in the Baliamba village under Handapa Police Station limits in Angul district.

As per reports, yesterday Sahu had gone to the haat to sell vegetables when he died in a road accident after falling from the tractor at Khamar. Following his death while the family and relatives were sad they again got a setback by facing loot in the same night.

Reportedly, the looters broke into the house and frightened the family members by wielding sword, Bhujali and gun. Then they looted cash worth Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand, 5 bhari gold and as many as five mobile phones.