Man dies in Ama Bus accident in Bhubaneswar, another Ama Bus hits car in Cuttack

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Yet another man died reportedly after being hit by an Ama Bus near Vani Vihar-Satsang Vihar road in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The Ama Bus with registered no. OD 33 U 7352 running on Route No 91 reportedly hit the man who was going on a bike (OD 13 M 4520) casing his death on the spot. The bus was on its way to Baramunda bus stand from Biju Patnaik Park in Cuttack.

Though the exact identity of the deceased man is yet to be identified, it is suspected that he belong to the Satyabadi area of Puri district.

The Ama Bus accident in Bhubaneswar triggered a tension on the spot as several commuters staged a road blockade and demanding action against the driver of the Ama Bus. They also stopped all the Ama Buses passing through the route.

Advertisement

On being informed, a team of cops from Saheed Nagar police station reached the spot of accident and initiated an investigation into the matter. Later, cops from the Mancheswar Police station and traffic police also reached the accident site. They also pacified the angry protesters and restored normalcy of the vehicular movement on the busy route.

Speaking about accident, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said an investigation has been launched. The footages of the CCTV cameras install in the area is being verified to ascertain under what circumstances the accident occurred, he informed while warning the protestors not to take law into hands, or else face legal action.

In another such incident, an Ama Bus hit a car near Ravenshaw College Chhaka in Cuttack. Fortunately, the car driver along with another occupant narrowly escaped from being hurt. However, driver of the bus was detained by Malgodown Police for interrogation.