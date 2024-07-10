Man dies during marriage procession of son in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Odisha
Man dies during marriage procession of son

Narasinghpur: In a tragic incident a man died during the marriage procession of his son in Cuttack district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Chatarapada village under Narasinghpur Block of the district.

The deceased father has been identified as 55 year old Bimbadhar Nayak.

As per reports, today the marriage procession of 22 year old Babul Nayak was going on. The barat was supposed to reach Tagilo village in Narasinghpur block, the bride’s place.

However, on the way a bus hit the marriage vehicle. Accordingly, the passengers of the vehicle sustained injury. Out of them the father of the groom sustained critical injury.

Soon, others rushed him to the Narasinghpur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, he succumbed to the injury while undergoing treatment.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following death of the groom’s father.

