Man dies as speeding car hits scooty and drags it for 50 meters in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man died after receiving critical injuries after a speeding car hit his scooty and dragged it for near 50 meters in Bhubaneswar late Saturday night. The horrific incident took place near the Baranga Medical square near the outskirts of the capital city during late Saturday night.

The man has been identified as Deepak Maharana of Dadha village under the Nandankanan police limits.

According to sources, the deceased was returning home after finishing office duties when a speeding car crashed into his scooty he was riding. Moreover, Deepak along with his scooty was dragged nearly 50 meters as the cars momentum continued for some time after the crash.

The passers by called the ambulance and informed the police. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, seized the scooty and rushed Deepak to the hospital in a critical condition. However, Deepak succumbed to the serious injuries after the accident.

The driver of the car has fled with the vehicle from the accident site after the crash. The Baranga police is investigating the case.

More updates awaited.