Man dies after falling 20 feet down from a tree while performing Puja in Malkangiri

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Malkangiri: A youth died after he fell 20 feet down from a tree while performing puja on Tuesday in Nalagunthi Panchayat in Kalimela Block, Malkangiri District.

The deceased is Jagdish Sana, ma resident of MPV 72 village. Jagdisha reportedly climbed a palm date tree to perform the Chadak puja when he fell from the tree for some reason.

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The villagers rescued Jagdish in a critical condition and admitted him to the Kalimela Community Health Center. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

After the incident, the Chadak Puja was stopped and a shadow of grief has spread in the area.

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