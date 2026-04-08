Man dies after being stung by a swarm of bees while collecting mahua flower

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Sambalpur: In an unfortunate incident, a man died reportedly after being stung by swarm of bees in Kuchinda area of Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Basudev Kishan of Guljipali village. Bees attacked him while he had gone to collect mahua flower. In order to escape, he entered a nearby nullah. However, by that time he had sustained grievous injuries throughout his body.

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Later, Kishan’s wife rescued him with the help of two other villagers and rushed him to the Fasimal Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of Kishan. The villagers demanded ex-gratia for his wife as he was the only earning member of the family.