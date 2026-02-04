Man dies after being hit by truck in Jajpur road

Advertisement

Jajpur road: A man died after being hit by a truck in Jajpur district of Odisha this afternoon. The accident occurred at Duburi Crossing in the Kalinganagar Industrial Area of Jajpur Road.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Raj of Baragadia village in the Sukinda area.

According to information received, Ranjit was riding a scooty to Duburi Chhaka on some work when he was hit by a truck. He died on the spot.

Advertisement

Tension prevailed at the scene after the accident. Locals protested by blocking the road.

After getting information, Police reached the spot and are trying to pacify the people.

It has been learnt that the deceased was the Sukinda Block President of Congress.