Man dies after being hit by ‘Mo Bus’ in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, a man was killed after he was hit by a ‘Mo Bus’ in Raghunathpur area under Nandankanan police station limits of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Sources said that the deceased, who has been identified as Khirod Padhi of Parikud in Puri district, died on the spot after a ‘Mo Bus’ hit his scooter.

Soon, tension prevailed in the area as some irate local staged a protest demanding action against the driver and staff of the city bus and compensation for the family members of Khirod. Moments of vehicles following their protest were heavily affected.

Later, a team of cops from Nandankanan police station reached the spot and started a probe into the incident. They seized the body and sent it for post-mortem and pacified the angry locals.

Police also detained the driver and conductor of the bus for interrogation.