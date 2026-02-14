Man dies, 6 injured in bee attack in Kendrapara

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A man died and six others were injured after a swarm of bees attacked villagers at Jagulaipada village under Rajkanika police station in Kendrapara district.

The deceased man has been identified as Bailochan Biswal, a resident of Jagulaipada village.

As per reports, the bees suddenly swarmed out of a tree near the village school and attacked people who were close to the tree.



All the victims were immediately taken to the Rajkanika Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical aid.

Bailochan’s condition reportedly turned critical, he wa shifted to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital. He was later referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The remaining six victims are currently in stable condition.