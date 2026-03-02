Man dead, 4 others turn critical following car accident in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Advertisement

Karanjia: At least one person died while four others sustained critical injury after a car met with an accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha today morning. The accident took place near Gidhibasa Chhaka on the National Highway No. 220 today early in the morning.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Mukhi of Bhandaripokhari under Jashipur Police Station limits.

As per the information received, 5 people were returning in an Alto car after witnessing the ‘Dolamilana’ at Karanjia. Near Gidhibasa Chhaka the driver lost control over the steering and the car hit a roadside electric pole.

Advertisement

As a result, Saroj Mukhi died on the spot while the four others sustained critical injury. After witnessing the accident, the locals informed Police and the injured persons were sent to hospitals for treatment.

Out of them one has been shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and hospital, another to Keonjhar District Headquarter hospital, while the two others have been admitted to the nearby hospital.

Jashipur Police reached the spot and further probe of the matter is underway.