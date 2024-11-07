Man crushed to death in front of daughter and wife in Odisha’s Sundergarh, watch

Sundergarh: In a heart wrenching incident, a man was crushed to death in front of his minor daughter and wife in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Thursday morning. The accident took place near the Parijata Park under Town Police Station limits in Sundergarh.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the man was travelling by a bike along with his wife and minor daughter. They were going to the school of their daughter. When they were near the Parijata Park a speeding truck hit the bike. Accordingly, the man was crushed under the wheels of the truck.

The man was killed on the spot. Soon, the locals rushed to the spot and staged protest. Light tension prevailed on the spot following the incident. However, after getting information police personnel from the Town Police Station rushed to the spot and took control over the situation.

The case is under investigation as Police are trying to find under what condition the accident took place.

By the time this report was written, there was no information regarding the driver of the truck and anybody’s arrest in this case.

Watch the video here: