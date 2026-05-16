Man Crushed to Death by Tractor in Odisha’s Bhadrak on Savitri Brata day

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Chandbali: A man died after being crushed under the wheels of a tractor in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in Chandbali town.

The deceased has been identified as Paresh Vishal of Lapsima village under Tentulidihi panchayat.

According to information, Paresh was returning home through Chandbali town this afternoon when the mishap occurred. A tractor without a registration plate, coming from the opposite direction, hit him in front of an Indian Oil petrol pump.

As a result, he died on the spot.

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On receiving information, Chandbali police rushed him to Chandbali Community Health Center, where doctors declared him dead.

Soon after, family members and villagers reached the accident site and staged a road blockade with the body, demanding compensation.

As a result, vehicular movement on the Bhadrak-Chandbali main road came to a standstill. Chandbali police reached the spot to pacify the protesters. The Deputy Collector and Additional SP also arrived and are holding talks with the agitating locals.

Police have seized the unregistered tractor involved in the accident. The driver fled the scene.