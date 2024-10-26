Man critically injured in firecracker explosion in Odisha’s Nayagarh

Nayagarh: One person sustained critical injuries after crackers exploded at his residence where an illegal firecracker unit was being operated at Uppersahi village under Fatehgarh police limits of Nayagarh district on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Dhaneswar Dalei, a resident of Tarabalo village under Fategarh police limits.

As per reports, Dhaneswar was manufacturing and making crackers illegally inside his house at Tarabalo village under Fategarh police limits in Nayagarh district when the crackers exploded.

He was immediately rushed to Bhapur CHC in a critical condition. After his condition deteriorated he was shifted to Bhubaneswar.

His house has been completely damaged in the explosion.