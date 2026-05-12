Man Critically Injured in Elephant Attack in Angul Village

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Angul: A man was critically injured after being attacked by a wild elephant in Angul district of Odisha. The incident took place in Kangula village under Bantala police station limits in the district on Tuesday morning.

The injured person has been identified as Mochiya Nayak.

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According to reports, forest officials had reached the area after receiving information about the movement of elephants near the village early in the morning. During this time, Mochiya Nayak had reportedly gone out to attend natural call when the elephant suddenly attacked him.

Following the accident, he was first admitted to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced medical care.