Man critical in knife attack by his brother-in-law in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Jharpokharia: In a shocking incident, a man has reportedly turned critical after being attacked by his own brother-in-law in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday. The accused attacked the husband of his sister with the help of a knife. The incident took place near Bhanjapur Railway Station in the district.

The accused has been identified as Badal Das of Banakati village under Bangiriposi Police station limits.

The victim has been identified as 22 year old Papun Nayak of Baghanagar under Jharpokharia Police Station.

As per reports, Badal attacked his brother-in-law Papun Nayak with a knife near Bhanjapur Railway station. The locals after witnessing the fight, restrained the accused, but by then he had already attacked with knife for which Papun turned critical.

The locals rescued Papun and rushed him to the hospital. He has been admitted to the district head quarter hospital in a critical condition.

The accused fled from the scene after committing the crime.

After getting information Railway Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The reason of the crime is said to be past enmity.

Further probe of the case is underway. Till this report was written, nobody had been arrested in this matter.