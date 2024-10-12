Man critical after being hit by cracker during Ravanpodi in Rourkela

Rourkela: A man sustained critical injury and fainted after being hit by a cracker during Ravanpodi in Rourkela. He has been admitted to the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh Mahatwa. He lives in the kalunga area of Rourkela. Today he had come to witness the Ravanpodi that was being going on at Sector 13.

As per reports, today the festival of burning of the huge effigy of the king of Lanka, mythological character Ravana, was going on at the sector 13 of Rourkela in Sundergarh district of Odisha. Rakesh had come to the spot to witness the firework that takes place during the Ravanpodi. Somehow, while the firework was going on a cracker hit him and accordingly he fell consciousness and became critical.

Soon, the alert ODRAF team members rescued him and rushed him to the First Aid Centre at the Ravan Podi venue. However, after primary medical treatment as there was no improvement he was then rushed to the Ispat General hospital in Rourkela. He is now under treatment.

Another person, who was near the victim has also sustained minor injury in this incident.