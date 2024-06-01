Man convicted in wild life case in Odisha, gets three years of rigorous imprisonment

Bargarh: The court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate of Bargarh today convicted a man in a wild life case and awarded him three years of Rigorous Imprisonment.

Apart from slapping three years of Rigorous Imprisonment on Satyaban Sahu of Khajuria village under Bhatli police station of the district, the court also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 for commission of offence u/s. 51 of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 .

The STF, Bhubaneswar on November 24, 2020, apprehended Satyaban Sahu and recovered one illegal Leopard Skin with other wildlife products from their possession while the accused persons were waiting there to deliver the same to a customer.

After successful investigation, charge sheet was submitted against the accused persons under sections 379/411/120-B IPC r/w. 51 of Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. During investigation the seized Leopard skin was also sent to Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for biological chemical examination and opinion was received affirmatively. Trial was conducted against above noted accused person where during trial prosecution has examined 12 witnesses including the Scientific Officer of WLI Dehradun.

This is the Fifth case of STF where the accused persons were convicted under Wildlife Protection Act. Till date trial has been completed in 05 Wildlife cases and all the cases ended in Conviction.This is worth to mention that the conviction rate of wildlife crime cases in India is less than five per cent.

STF Odisha has taken special efforts to ensure that our investigation is of highest standards and we meticulously follow our prosecution in the courts so that the cases are brought to logical conclusion/ conviction.

STF is the specialized wing of Odisha Police to curb the organized crime as well as cases against Wildlife in the State. Offence under Wildlife (Protection) Act is also one of the focus areas of STF and STF will continue its drive against such illegal wildlife poachers/ dealers.

The STF got the power/authority to investigate wild life cases in 2018. So far, it has detected 100 cases and has arrested 232 wild life Criminals. Below is the major seizures of the agency so far:

Leopard hides- 58

Elephant Tusks-27

Live Pangolin- 23

Pangolin Scales- 42 Kg

Tiger hides- 2

Deer Hides- 11

