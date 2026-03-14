Man climbs mobile phone tower following domestic dispute in Ganjam

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Ganjam: In a dramatic incident, a man climbed atop a mobile phone tower and refused to get down following a domestic dispute. The incident took place in Tandipur village of Patrapur block of Ganjam district late Friday night.

According to sources, Mangala Naik of Tandipur village climbed the mobile tower in the village last night and refused to come down despite the plea of villagers after a domestic dispute escalated. In fear of the man taking extreme step and jump down from the tower, the villagers informed the police.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, the Jarada police station along with the fire department team reached and tried to get Mangala down from the tower. However, they could not make Mangala to come down the tower. At last, Mangala’s son asked his father to come down the tower. HEaring his son’s request, Managala at last agreed to descend the tower at 12 in the evening.

Mangala reportedly sat atop the tower from the seven in the evening to twelve a night. After that, he was admitted to Patrapur Medical College for treatment.