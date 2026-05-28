Man chased and attacked with swords for alleged extortion case in Puri

Advertisement

Puri: A violent clash linked to an alleged extortion dispute has shocked residents in Puri district of Odisha after a man was severely attacked with swords by two brothers late at night.

The incident was reported from the Girima village under Gop Police Limits where a man identified as Jagabandhu Mallik was allegedly chased down with swords for an alleged extortion by two brothers.

According to reports, Jagabandhu was sitting at the community house in the village late night when the two brothers appeared before him and violently attacked him with the sharp weapons.

Advertisement

In the attack Jagabandhu sustained serious injuries on his chest, legs, back, and shoulders. Many villagers rushed to the spot after hearing screams late at night and shifted the victim to S.C.B Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition.

Locals suspect that the man may have been targeted by the duo for the on-going extortion row relating to the Oil India project site.

However, the police have not made any formal statement with regards to the actual cause of the crime. Investigations into the case are on.