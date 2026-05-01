Man carrying country-made gun Nabbed in forest area under Jarapada Range

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Angul: In a swift operation, the Forest Department apprehended a man who was roaming inside the forest area with a country-made gun under the Jarapada range.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Naik (41), a resident of Sanagobindpur village under Handapa police station limits. He was reportedly moving around the Jereng Dehurisahi forest area with the illegal firearm.

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Acting on inputs, forest officials conducted a patrol and managed to detain him while he was carrying the weapon. The country-made gun was seized on the spot.

Further investigation is underway to determine his intent and whether he has any links to illegal hunting or other activities.

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