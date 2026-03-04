Man brutally kills wife in Bhubaneswar ahead of Holi celebration

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A man brutally killed his wife at Phuleswari Basti (slum) under Bharatpur police station of Bhubaneswar ahead of Holi celebration late on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sabitri Mallick while the name of the accused is Purna Chandra Mallick.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between the couple last night following some unknown reason, irate over which Purna brutally murdered Sabitri.

Purna was so furious that he killed such a manner that Sabitri’s intestines came out of her body.

On being informed, a team of cops rushed to the Phuleswari Basti seized Sabitri’s body and sent it for postmortem. They also initiated an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the brutal murder just hours before the celebration of festival of colours, has shocked the residents of the State Capital City.