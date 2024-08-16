Man beats wife to death in Baripada, police conducts probe

Baripada: In yet another shocking incident, a man has allegedly beaten his wife to death in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Baripada town area in Prafulla Nagar under Ward No. 12. The deceased woman has been identified as Jamuna Singh. The offence has allegedly been committed by Suna Singh.

Reports say that, the husband in a fit of rage allegedly beat the wife so badly that she breathed her last on the spot. The family of Jamuna have filed a complaint saying that the husband has beaten her to death due to a family dispute between them.

Earlier today in a shocking incident, a woman has bludgeoned her husband to death in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reports.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Kasibeda village under Ghatagaon police station jurisdiction in Keonjhar district. The deaceased has been identified as Sunaram Munda.

Further it has been reported that the wife in a fit of rage attacked the husband while he was sleeping with a huge boulder and smashed his head. The woman has been identified as Sukumati Munda.

Later however she rushed her husband to the nearby medical center where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police has reached the spot and is investigating the matter. Detailed reports awaited.