Man beats father to death over money in Mayurbhanj

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Baripada: In an unfortunate incident, a man allegedly beat his father to death following a fight with him over money at Pathuri village under Bangriposi police station area in Mayurbhanj district last night.

One Sumanth Dehuri reportedly asked his father the money he had kept for purchasing fertiliser to use in their agricultural field. Soon, he had a heated argument with his father as the latter denied to give him any money.

Angry over his father’s denial, Sumanth attacked him with a stick causing his death on the spot.

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A team of cops from Bangriposi police station reached the village this morning and as part of investigation detained Sumanth Dehuri for questioning him.

Later, cops also sent the body of the deceased to the hospital for postmortem. Further probe is still underway to find out the exact cause of the murder and all other aspects of the incident.