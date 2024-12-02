Man axes wife to death in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife in Dhenkanal district of Odisha recently. The incident took place in the Majhika village under Mahabirod Police Station limits in the district.

The accused has been identified as Jaga Dehury.

As per reports, the man took out an axe and attacked her. Accordingly, she was killed on the spot. The man is said to be mentally unsound.

Further, after committing the crime the man also tried to bury the body by digging the ground with a spade. When he was taking the body to bury a few villagers witnessed it. They restricted him from doing so and informed Police.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Police have detained the man.