Man axed to death on the premises of Bhanjanagar ADJ Court

Bhanjanagar: A 44-year-old man was hacked to death with an axe on the premises of Bhanjanagar Additional District Judge (ADJ) court today.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar Swain of Buduli village.

According to reports, the miscreant attacked Swain with an axe when the later had gone to the court to attend the hearing of a case. However, some people present on the spot overpowered and handed him over to the police.

Cops also seized the axe, used in the crime, from the possessions of the accused, whom they detained for interrogation. However, they are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the gruesome murder.

Ashok who sustained grievous injuries following the brutal attack was rushed to the Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the Swain’s murder on broad daylight near the court complex has shocked and surprised everyone.