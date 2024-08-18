Man arrested with ‘transgender’ lover for killing father in Berhampur

Advertisement

Berhampur: A man was arrested along with his ‘transgender’ lover today for killing his father at Ayodhya Nagar under the Baidyanathpur Police station limits in Berhampur City of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The Baidyanathpur Police arrested the accused persons whom it identified as Sandeep Panda and ‘transgender’ Pravin Kumar Sharma alias Shreeya.

According to police, Sandeep and Shreeya used to drink liquor on regular basis and fight with Sandeep’s father Garib Bandhu Panda, a retired clerk, with the aim to loot his pension money and property. However, their fight took an ugly turn when the accused duo killed him my banging his head against an almirah last night.

When Garib Bandhu died, Sandeep and Shreya tried their best to hide it by saying that the deceased died after falling on the ground. However, the Baidyanathpur Police, which started an investigation into the matter with the help of the scientific team, arrested both of them after knowing that they killed Garib Bandhu and forwarded them to the court.

Police also seized the blood stained shirt and pillow form the spot.

Also Read: Two Minor Girls Die After Drowning In Village Pond In Odisha