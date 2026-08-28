Man arrested with 131 gram of heroin in Kataka

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Kataka: The Excise Department (EI & EB, Unit-II, Kataka) today arrested a man after recovering 131 grams of heroin from his possession. The arrested person has been identified as Manoj Samal (31) of Solar under Bairi Police Station.

According to reports, the Excise official conducted the raid at Gobindapur Chhak near NH-16 under Tangi Police Station under the supervision of DSE Bikash Kumar Nayak following a specific input from a reliable source.

While inspecting Samal, the officials seized 131 grams of heroin from his possession, the market value of which is assumed to be Rs 13.1 lakh.

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Later, a cases under the NDPS Act, 1985 was registered against Samal, following which he was forwarded to judicial custody.

Inspector of Excise Abani Kumar Mohapatra, ASI Manas Kumar Mishra, and Constables Prakash Kumar Satpathy, Ranjan Kumar Patra and Deepak Kumar Sahoo are the other members of the Excise team which detected an NDPS case.