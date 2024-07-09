Man arrested while traveling in Dhauli Express with 1kg of gold

Cuttack: The Cuttack unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today arrested a man while he was traveling in Howrah Dhauli Express with 1 Kg of gold.

On the basis of reliable source information, today a team of Officer’s & Staff of CTC conducted raid & check in train No.12822 [Puri- Howrah] Dhauli Express and nabbed a man whom they identified as Palash Patra (37) of Ghantal village in West Bengal. He was travelling in the AC coach of the express.

The team recovered gold ornaments weighing about one Kg, valued about Rs 70,00,000.

During interrogation it could be noticed that, Palash Patra was carrying the gold ornaments without any documents, informed Anil Kumar Singh, IIC, RPF adding that legal action will be taken against him as per the procedure of law.

