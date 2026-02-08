Man arrested from West Bengal for over Rs 50 lakh online investment fraud

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police has reportedly arrested a resident of Hooghly district in West Bengal on charges of an online investment fraud to the tune of Rs 50.16 lakh.

The Commissionerate police has arrested the accused person whom they identified as Arabinda Paul of Mogra police station area.

The police registered a Case No. 19 on January 24, 2025, under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and started an investigation after one Bhagirathi Mohanta of Bhagbanpur area in Bhubaneswar filed a complaint alleging that he lost Rs 50.16 lakh in an online investment fraud.

Mohanta reported that Arabinda sent him an invitation link through a WhatsApp group named “SMC SIT III WII Group” on October 8, 2024 and guided by a supposed assistant and group coordinator, Kriti Gupta, to open a trading account with “KIIo8 SMC Capital Customer Care Unit.”

After getting persuaded by the fraudsters, Mohanta transferred Rs 50,16,000 to various accounts. However, after not getting in return, Mohanta realised that he became victim of online investment fraud and reported the matter to the police.

Based on the complaint, cops investigated and arrested Arabinda Paul who allegedly posed himself as a coordinator in the scheme.

According to police Paul has a total of 17 such fraud cases pending against him at different police stations across the country. Further probe into the matter is underway to find out others’ involvement in the fraud.

Meanwhile, police urged the public not to transfer money to unknown bank accounts without verification and report via www.cybercrime.gov.in, by dialing the national helpline 1930, or contacting the Bhubaneswar UPD Cyber PS helpline at 7440006709 in case fall victim to cybercrimes.