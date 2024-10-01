Man arrested for siphoning Rs 5.35 crore from company in Bhubaneswar, used money for luxurious cars and life

Bhubaneswar: Maitri Vihar Police in Bhubaneswar arrested a man today on charges of siphoning Rs 5.35 crore from a company and identified him as Artabandhu Jena.

Jena was reportedly working at Sai Darbar Infratech Pvt Ltd in Maitri Vihar area. However, he used to siphon the money which people used to give him for land and use the money to purchase luxurious cars.

The accused also reportedly spent lakhs to purchase land in the name of his wife and relatives, said police adding that living a luxurious life in people’s money was his passion.

However, owner of the company filed a complaint against Jena at Maitri Vihar Police station after learning that the accused had siphoned Rs 5.35 crore. Later, he moved Orissa High Court as Maitri Vihar Police station IIC Mrutyunjay Swain did not take any action.

Based on the order of the High Court, police today arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court. They also launched a search operation to trace his wife and nab her.

Further probe into the matter is underway.