Man arrested for marrying woman with fake Police Inspector identity

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri Police in Bhubaneswar arrested a man on charges of marrying and duping a woman with the fake identity of a Police Inspector on Sunday. The arrested man has been identified as Subash Chandra Kanwar of Bhadrak.

According to police, Subash Chandra allegedly identified himself as Manoj Kumar Mishra, a Police Inspector of Rourkela, to a woman, whom he came across on Facebook and proposed her.

In order to win the heart of the woman, who is said to be a resident of Khurda, Subash used to send her his photos with different police uniforms and fake identity cards. When their relationship got deeper, he requested her for marriage. Believing him to be a real police inspector, the woman married him.

However, her suspicion on Subash grew after he refused to introduce her to his family members even after marriage. The accused gave a number of excuses and lived with her as a married couple in a rented house in Bhubaneswar.

In order to know the real identity of Subash and why he is keeping her away from his family members, the woman once checked the registration number and other details of the Maruti Swift Dzire car he used. To her shock, she came to know that the vehicle’s owner was Subash Chandra Kanwar and not Manoj Kumar Mishra.

After realizing that she was fooled by Subash, the woman filed a complaint against him at Khandagiri Police Station, based on which cops arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court.

In course of probe, police came to know that the accused had earlier married twice and even has a 25-year-old son. However, he used to change his identity with the aim to have physical relationship with young women and dupe them.