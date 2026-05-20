Man arrested for making wife’s obscene videos viral after she denies to have physical relationship with his friend

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Balasore: Baliapal Police in Balasore district arrested a man on charges of making his wife’s obscene photos and videos viral after she denied his proposals to have physical relationship with his friend.

The arrested person has been identified as Viswanath Giri of Dhanda.

After his marriage with a woman of Palpada village, Viswanath reportedly took her to Jamshedpur, where he was working. While staying there, Viswanath allegedly recorded videos and photos of their intimate moments without his wife’s consent.

Later, Viswanath allegedly forced her to have physical relations with another man. But when she did not agree to his proposals, he threatened to post her photos and videos on social media.

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However, a heated argument began between the couple which also turned into a fight, following which she returned to the village.

Irate over his wife’s return to village, Viswanath uploaded her obscene photos and videos after creating fake IDs on Facebook with the help of his friends.

On learning about her viral obscene photos and videos, the woman lodged a complaint at Baliapal police station and Balasore cyber police station demanding action against her husband Viswanath and his friend.

Based on her complaint, police investigated the incident and arrested the Viswanath from Jamshedpur. Efforts are underway to trace and nab his fried.