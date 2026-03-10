Man arrested for duping Rs 14 lakh on pretext of giving government job

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has reportedly arrested a fraudster from the State Capital City on charges of duping Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of providing government jobs.

The Capital Police arrested the accused person whom they identified as Bulu Gouda of Ganjam district. He was arrested on the basis of the complaint of complainant Sushant Kumar Padhee.

Advertisement

According to Padhee, Bulu came in contact with him in 2024 and took the money with the assurance to provide government jobs for his wife and her younger sister at various stages. He accepted some amount of the money through bank accounts and UPI. Later, he took the original certificates of the complainant’s wife and sister and promised them an appointment letter for government jobs.

But instead of providing appointment letter of acceptance, he blackmailed them. He took more money in the name of the original certificate and did not return. After a complaint was filed at the Capital Police Station, the Commissionerate Police arrested the fraudster.