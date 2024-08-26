man arrested for duping job aspirants in odisha

Kendrapara: Mathili police in Malkangiri district of Odisha today arrested a man on charges of duping lakhs of rupees from a group of job aspirants. The arrested accused has been identified as Ramesh Rout of Kendrapara district.

According to reports, Ramesh Rout had reportedly taken around 65 lakh of rupees from different people in Mathili area of Malkangiri district with the assurance to provide jobs and to facilitate to open an e-bike showroom.

Some of the duped job seekers filed cases at Mathili police station as Rout neither provided them the job as he promised nor returned their money.

Based on the complaints, a team of cops from the Mathili police station went to Kendrapara district and arrested the accused person.

In course of the investigation, cops came to know that Ramesh Rout had transferred some money to Sasmita Majhi, the Zilla Parishad member of Mathili.

Meanwhile, police also has registered a case against the Zilla Parishad member, said sources adding that further probe into the matter is underway.

