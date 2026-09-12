Man Arrested for Defrauding Investors of Over Rs 2 Crore in Online Scam

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Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli Police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding people of more than Rs 2 crore in the name of online trading.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Sahu, who allegedly operated a fraud network in Bhubaneswar and lured people with promises of returns through online trading.

According to the complaint, Sunil collected money from victims on the pretext of investing it in online trading and allegedly cheated them of over Rs 2 crore.

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Police launched an investigation following a complaint filed by Dasharathi Mohanty. After conducting an investigation, Nayapalli Police arrested Sunil in connection with the alleged fraud.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the network and identify other possible victims or associates.