Man arrested for death of wife, woman’s family perform funeral in front of husband’s house, watch

Balasore: In a sad incident a woman was killed yesterday in Balasore district of Odisha following family dispute. The incident took place in the Haripur village under Bhogarai Police Station limits. The deceased woman’s family claimed it to be a case of murder and lodged police complaint. Accordingly, the husband has been arrested. The family, relatives and friends perform funeral of the woman in front of her in-laws’ house.

As per reports, yesterday the body of the woman was found in front of her husband’s house. In this matter, her husband has been arrested while her father in law and mother in law have locked the house and absconded.

The deceased woman was married to Ramakrishna of Haripur village three years ago. The couple has a girl child. There were quarrels between the wife and the husband. However, yesterday, after an alleged fierce fight between the couple over something, the lady’s body was recovered from the locked room under suspicious circumstances.

Claiming it to be a case of murder, her mother then filed a complaint at the police station. Accordingly, police arrested the husband of the lady Ramakrishna.

Besides, the woman’s family and friends also protested in an unique way by lighting the funeral pyre in front of the husband’s house.

Watch the video here:

