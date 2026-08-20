Man arrested for allegedly cheating woman after promise of marriage in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: A man was detained by Infocity cops from Chandikhol for allegedly duping a woman after promising marriage in the State Capital city.

The detainee has been identified as Tapan Nayak resident of Kusumjodi in Dhenkanal district.

As per reports, the victim, who hails from Balunga area, was married approximately 15 years back. Her marriage ended with divorce subsequently.

Afterwards, the girl met Tapan and within few days the two developed good relations.

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According to complaint filed, the couple were in live-in relationship and talked for marriage with one another.

Later, Tapan denied to marry the woman contrary to his promises.

Following which, the woman lodged a complaint before Infocity police for legal action against the accused and accordingly the police traced Tapan and took him under custody.

Further details are awaited.