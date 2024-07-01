Man and son killed, daughter critical in road accident in Nuapada of Odisha

Nuapada: In a tragic incident in a road accident in Nuapada district of Odisha a man and his son was killed and his daughter was critical. An accident took away the life of the father and son and the daughter was severely injured.

It took place near Andharibari, on the road connecting Kapsi to Bargaon that comes under Sinapali block of Nuapad district.

A car reportedly dashed into a bike. The deceased has been identified to be father Atmaram Tandi and son Lingaraj Tandi. The father was aged about 60 years and son was around 25. The daughter has been identified as Belamati Tandi aged 30 has been admitted to Sinapali Community Health Centre in a critical condition.

The trio was heading towards Senapali from Bargaon when a car coming from the opposite direction collided into the bike. The mishap killed the father-son duo, leaving the daughter wounded badly. The Senapali Police has reached the scene and started their investigation after being informed says report. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.