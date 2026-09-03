Man allegedly sets wife on fire in Puri, arrested

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Puri: In a horrific incident, a 30-year-old woman suffered critical burns after her husband allegedly set her on fire in Puri’s Alamchandi area under the Kumbharpada police jurisdiction.

The victim has been identified as Sarojini Mallik and her husband, the accused, Bikram Kumar Mallik (37).

As per reports, police received information about the incident around 7:50 PM on wednesday. Following which, a team from Kumbharpada police station rushed to the spot and rescued the severely injured woman and admitted her to Bada Medical in Puri for the first aid.

Later, the woman was shifted to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

Preliminary investigation in the incident suggests a family dispute could be the underlying reason for which the Bikram has allegedly set his wife ablaze, however, the exact cause behind this brutality is yet to be confirmed.

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A written complaint in connection with the incident was filed by the victim’s family at Kumbharpada police station, following which Bikram Kumar Mallik was detained for further interrogation.

The police have registered Case No. 453/2026 at Kumbharpada police station and launched a probe into the matter, added reports.

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