Man allegedly kills wife, attempts suicide by slitting throat in Mayurbhanj

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Bangiriposi: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife and later attempted suicide by slitting his throat in Jamdapala village under Bangiriposhi police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The deceased woman has been identified as Tuni Singh.

As per reports, the accused, Baidyanath Singh’s son Bhagat Singh called the emergency helpline 112 and informed police that his father Baidyanath Singh had assaulted Tuni. Acting on the information Bangiriposhi police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

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The body will be sent for postmortem once the scientific team reaches the village, added reports.

Police also found Baidyanath in a serious condition as he allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his own throat. He was rescued with the help of fire services and rushed to PRM Medical College in a condition of critical state.

Further investigation is on to unearth the reason behind such brutality.